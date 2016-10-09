Sarawak 

Bomba rescues trapped driver in Km17 Bau-Lundu Road collision

Bomba personnel extricating the victim from his car in the accident at Km17 Bau-Lundu Road.

Bomba personnel extricating the victim from his car in the accident at Km17 Bau-Lundu Road.

Bomba assisting a woman out from her wrecked car at Jalan Stutong.

Bomba assisting a woman out from her wrecked car at Jalan Stutong.

KUCHING: A man suffered injuries when he was pinned in his car seat in an accident at Km17 Bau-Lundu Road here on Friday night.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Farhan Sufyan Borhan said he received a report on the accident at 8:49pm and reached the location at 9pm.

“The accident involved two vehicles, a Perodua Kancil and a Proton Persona, that collided.

“Those in the Persona suffered light injuries, while the Kancil driver, a 22-year-old man, was pinned in his car. He was extricated and sent to Bau Hospital for treatment,” he said.

A total of nine personnel from the Bau Fire and Rescue station were sent to the accident scene. Police from Bau police station were also present to conduct an investigation.

In a separate case, Farhan said Bomba personnel assisted a woman who was stuck in her car in an accident at Jalan Stutong around 2:15pm yesterday.

“The Proton Wira she drove was involved in a self-accident and crashed into a drain. She was not pinned in the vehicle, so Bomba only assisted her out on a stretcher,” he said.

She was sent to Sarawak General Hospital.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of