Bomba rescues trapped driver in Km17 Bau-Lundu Road collision

KUCHING: A man suffered injuries when he was pinned in his car seat in an accident at Km17 Bau-Lundu Road here on Friday night.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Farhan Sufyan Borhan said he received a report on the accident at 8:49pm and reached the location at 9pm.

“The accident involved two vehicles, a Perodua Kancil and a Proton Persona, that collided.

“Those in the Persona suffered light injuries, while the Kancil driver, a 22-year-old man, was pinned in his car. He was extricated and sent to Bau Hospital for treatment,” he said.

A total of nine personnel from the Bau Fire and Rescue station were sent to the accident scene. Police from Bau police station were also present to conduct an investigation.

In a separate case, Farhan said Bomba personnel assisted a woman who was stuck in her car in an accident at Jalan Stutong around 2:15pm yesterday.

“The Proton Wira she drove was involved in a self-accident and crashed into a drain. She was not pinned in the vehicle, so Bomba only assisted her out on a stretcher,” he said.

She was sent to Sarawak General Hospital.