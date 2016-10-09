Borneo Highlands Padawan Nature Challenge returns

Bronnie (front, third right) flanked by Lo on his left and Waddel, with other organising committee members after the press conference.

KUCHING: The annual Borneo Highlands Padawan Nature Challenge 2016 will be back on Nov 20.

According to the organising committee chairman Councillor Bronnie Marshall, the event which entered the ninth year targeted 500 participants.

It comes under five categories: MPP Chairman Cycling Challenge, Penrissen Summit Trekking Challenge (open), Batu Panggah Trekking Challenge, Borneo Highlands Run for men and for women.

“For the ninth year, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and Borneo Highlands Resort (BHR) jointly organised the Borneo Highlands Padawan Nature Challenge to give opportunity for nature lovers and adventurous individuals to be close to nature and experience the environment and adventure tourism aspects of Padawan, including Borneo Highlands Resort,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Present were MPP chairman and Batu Kawah assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, deputy organising chairman Councillor Wadell Boyod and other committee members.

Bronnie said the objectives of the event were to encourage the public to take an interest in nature, sports and a healthy lifestyle; make Padawan a place for eco-tourism; and encourage collaboration between the public and private sector to promote eco-tourism in the State.

The MPP Chairman Cycling Challenge Trophy will cover a distance of 45 km from MPP Pitcher Plant Garden at 10th Mile bazaar.

The event is open to participants aged 18 years and above, with all participants to be insured.

The closing date for entry is Nov 1 by 3pm and participants will collect their numbers and attend technical briefings at MPP on Nov 18. They must bring along their original identity cards or passports and receipts when collecting their race pack.

All payment is by cash to be made at MPP office except for MPP Chairman Cycling Challenge Trophy where RM70 each is to be paid to Goh Seng Kee at 012-8870436.

Participation fees for other categories are RM140 per team of two for the Penrissen Summit Trekking Challenge; RM120 per team of two for Batu Panggah Trekking Challenge; and RM50 per person for Borneo Highlands Run (men and women).

Lo said the event was gaining popularity with new participants coming each year.

“The event is good for tourism and promotes Padawan area as a tourist attraction,” he said, adding that the annual Padawan Raft Safari is another tourism-related activity organised by the council.

He thanked the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture which is the main sponsor for this year’s Borneo Highlands Padawan Nature Challenge.

For more information on the event, contact Frida Sinos or Dilop Jina at 082-615566 or Mohamad Junaidi Narani of Borneo Highlands Resort at 016-8893155.