Curtin Sarawak’s open day draws thousands despite heavy rain

Students demonstrate an item in the Young Innovate Competition for (from left facing camera) Leong, Dr Chan and others.

MIRI: The 10th edition of Curtin Sarawak’s open day yesterday, the most anticipated and biggest event held after graduation, was attended by thousands of people.

The heavy rain that fell when the event was about to start did not dampen the spirit of participants and visitors alike.

However, the fine weather from 10.30am until the event finished at 5pm eased the running of the event which adopted a new concept offering visitors an exciting taste of life at Curtin University’s largest international campus.

It was also arranged to give visitors a fun, hands-on learning experience in a festival-like atmosphere and a chance to explore Curtin Sarawak’s vibrant campus, learn about the courses on offer and speak with the lecturers and students.

A showcase of projects by students from 12 secondary schools here and Curtin Sarawak under the Young Innovate Miri programme was among the highlights.

Other competitions for secondary school students were the ‘Curtin Ultimate Croc Challenge’, electronics-design competition using open-source hardware and software; ‘Business Genius Challenge’, and the finals of Curtin Gaming Championship featuring DOTA 2 and FIFA.

Other activities featured were interactive exhibitions, live entertainment and lucky draws, and special event showcases that included radio-controlled boat races, outdoor archery and power paragliding demonstration.

Also set up were 75 booths operated by student clubs, staff, local businesses, government agencies and non-governmental organisations, sale of beverages, games and activities, food stalls and charity sales involving 19 charities and NGOs.

Pro-chancellor of Curtin Sarawak and former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan officiated at the opening ceremony.

Chair of the Curtin Sarawak Management Board, Datuk Lee Kim Shin who is also Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting and mayor of Miri City Council Adam Yii were also present.

Representing Curtin Sarawak were members of Curtin Sarawak Council and Management Board as well as its pro vice-chancellor, president and chief executive professor Jim Mienczakowski, deputy pro vice-chancellor Professor Beena Giridharan, chief operating officer Kingsley Francis Charles, former Curtin Sarawak academic director and chief executive officer Professor Frank Sheehy, organising chairman Nicholas Leong who is the university’s corporate communications manager and Dr Chan’s wife Datuk Lorna.