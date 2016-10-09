Dr Annuar advises 6-monthly checks

SIBU: Residents here are urged to go for health check at least once in every six months in order to ensure that they are always fit and healthy.

Assistant Minister for Science, Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee stressed that only by going for regular check-ups would they know their health status.

“We should check for the level of our blood pressure, body mass index, blood cholesterol and sugar.

“It is very important for every one of us to know these factors which determine our health level,” he explained.

He was officiating at the Sibu division-level National Sports Day (HSN) at the Town Square here, yesterday.

Dr Annuar suggested that every family keep a blood pressure monitor for their home use.

“By having your own blood pressure monitor equipment at home, we can closely monitor the blood pressure and health of your family members.

“If we can afford to buy a handphone which costs few thousand ringgit, it should not be a problem to buy a blood pressure monitor which only costs RM200 plus,” he added.

“We should not take our health for granted especially for those who are already 40 years old and above.

“This is because sudden death does happen. So, for the sake of our own and family health, please do go for health checks at least once in every six months,” he implored.

Meanwhile, various activities were held including 10,000 steps, HSN fund ride, free medical screening, martial arts performances and sports for the disabled.

Besides that, zumba, street soccer, telematches, 3-on-3 basketball competition, Jamilah dance contest and tchouk ball demonstration were also held.

Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee and chairman of Sibu Municipal Council Datuk Tiong Thai King were among those present.