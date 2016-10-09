Dragon boat race draws 26 teams from 11 countries

KUCHING: Twenty-six teams from 11 countries have confirmed their participation in Sarawak International Dragon Boat Race.

The race to coincide with the Kuching Waterfront Festival is to be held from Nov 11 to 13 whereas the iconic Sarawak Regatta, which is better known among foreign participants, is to be held from Nov 18-20.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said countries that had confirmed sending their teams to the dragon boat race are Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore and United Kingdom.

He said a club from Taiwan will send a group of 30 paddlers to compete in the race.

“From Malaysia, we have received entries from Kuala Lumpur and Penang while only two from Sarawak will make it to the main race,” he told a press conference here Friday.

Some 16 local teams will compete in the local race on Nov 11 to select the top two winners for the international race.

The Sarawak International Dragon Boat Race will be divided into men’s open (crew of 12), men’s open (crew of 20), mixed open (crew of 12) and mixed open (crew of 20).

Johari who is also Tourism Minister said nearly 800 are expected to be involved in the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Race as participants, of which 628 are foreigners.

The Sarawak International Dragon Boat race will be conducted under the International Dragon Boat Federation’s (IDBF) competition regulations and rules of racing.

It is said that nearly 70 countries around the world are taking part in the dragon boat race with over 50 million participants in Asia alone, especially from China and Southeast Asia.

Apart from the dragon boat race and SarawakRegatta, local food and handicraft exhibitions will be held.

Also present at the press conference were Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development Datuk Naroden Majais and Kuching Resident and Sarawak Regatta organising chairman Shukarmin Chasemon.