ESSCom thwarts cross-border crimes

KOTA KINABALU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), in collaboration with all security agencies in Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), foiled several attempts of cross-border crimes this year, including kidnap for ransom.

State police commissioner Datuk Abdul Rashid Harun said the cases included the ones that occurred a few days ago.

“With the cooperation between ESSCom, Royal Malaysian Police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Armed Forces, we have thwarted some (cross-border crime) attempts.

“With the presence of security personnel in our waters, it is a good form of prevention … we know they (criminals) are trying to get in, but they can’t when they see the security personnel,” he said.

Abdul Rashid disclosed this to reporters at the Sabah police contingent headquarters-level National Sports Day yesterday.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid reminded fishermen and their associations to give full cooperation to the ESSZone security agencies to ensure their safety. Referring to the recent kidnapping, he said the fishing boat involved did not have the automatic detection system (AIS) and was employing illegal immigrants.

“They didn’t apply for curfew exemption permit. The cooperation from the fishermen is important for mutual interest,” he said.

Abdul Rashid said intelligence personnel from Malaysia and the Philippines were also cooperating in sharing intelligence information related to security. — Bernama