Expand capabilities, Curtin S’wak told

(From left) Lorna (seated), Lee, Dr Chan, Yii, Ting and Professor Mienczakowski (right) being briefed by students on the Curtin Ultimate Croc Challenge project.

MIRI: Curtin University Sarawak Campus (Curtin Sarawak) needs to enhance its reputation and expand its capabilities although it has built a strong presence in Asia in the last 17 years of its existence.

Its pro-chancellor Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan said this would be in line with the development of Malaysia as a high quality regional educational hub.

“University is not just about giving knowledge to students as they can learn through handphones and the Internet.

“What we want is for Curtin Sarawak to produce graduates who are good citizens of the country,” Dr Chan said when officiating at the 10th Open Day of Curtin Sarawak yesterday.

Also present were his wife Datuk Lorna, chair of the Curtin Sarawak Management Board Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, Miri mayor Adam Yii and Curtin Sarawak pro vice-chancellor Professor Jim Mienczakowski.

Dr Chan said he was happy the university had the perfect combination of location, quality education and affordability to attract 4,000 students from over 45 countries and teaching staff from 15 countries.

It offers a wide range of degree and postgraduate programmes. It also has a strong research culture.

Dr Chan commended Mienczakowski and his staff for making the Open Day another spectacular event.

Mienczakowski said Curtin had adopted a fresh concept with emphasis on attracting more students, besides giving young visitors a unique, interactive and fun educational experience.

“I have asked for a re-think of objectives and a new concept to carry it forward for the next 10 years. Indeed, the committee, in collaboration with the faculties and other areas, has come through quite a number of new attractions this year,” he said.

Among them are faculty showcases like Future Students Hub and Curtin Ultimate Croc Challenge that promise unique, interactive and fun educational experiences for everyone.

Mienczakowski said the annual event was well received by the local community. Four years ago, attendance was just over 2,000; last year some 10,000 people came, and this year more are expected.