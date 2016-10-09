Four suspects arrested for allegedly abusing drugs

LIMBANG: Four men in Lawas District and one from here were arrested on Thursday for allegedly abusing drugs.

Lawas police chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the first suspect, a timber camp worker, 31, was arrested at 12.44am during an operation at one of the logging camps.

Confiscated from him were several straws containing syabu weighing 5.08 grammes concealed in his shirt pocket.

The other three suspects, 56, 57 and 38, were arrested at the Narcotic Department of Lawas police headquaters at 12.10pm.

Abang Zainal said the three suspects (a lorry driver and labourers) were also tested positive of Ampethamine and the cases were being investigated under Section 39 A (1) and Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, the suspect from Limbang was arrested at 5.30pm from a jetty near Tasik Mas at Kubu Road.

Limbang District police chief, Supt Mohd Bukhori Saffai said the suspect, 23, was found in possession of 37 tubes containing syabu weighing 6.5 grammes, hidden in the pocket of his jeans.

The suspect too was tested positive of Ampethamine and investigation was carried out under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mohd Bukhori added that at 11.05pm on Thursday, police also arrested three men allegedly involved in online gambling at a premises in Merdeka Road.

Several gambling equipment including a computer believed to have software for online gambling were confiscated along with RM200 cash.

Their arrest was made under Section 4B (b) of the Open Gaming House Act 1953.