Hammer thrower, silat exponent lead celebration of sports icons

SARIKEI: Five outstanding athletes, including retirees and the disabled, were chosen for the Sports Icon awards in conjunction with Sarikei divisional-level National Sports Day here yesterday.

ASP Wong Tee Kue, a five-time (five gold) SEA Games hammer champion, was conferred the award in men’s category. His feat spanned eight SEA Games which included one silver and two bronze.

Silat exponent Hamidah Jaafar, who emerged first runner-up in 1991 Silat World Championship held in Thailand and with three gold medals in three SEA Games, was named Sports Icon for the women’s category.

Douglas Nyambang, a visually impaired swimmer from Julau who represented the country at Sydney Paralympic Games; won one gold, three silver and 14 bronze medals in three SEA Games and three bronze medal in three Far East and South Pacific (Fespic) Games, was picked for the Paralympic category Sports Icon award.

The Promising Sports Icon awards for the men’s and women’s category went to Jackie Wong Siew Cheer and Grace Wong Xiu Mei.

Hammer thrower Jackie bagged two bronze in the 2013 and 2015 SEA Games, apart from representing the country in the last Commonwealth Games.

Grace also won a bronze medal in hammer at 2015 Singapore SEA Games.

They received the awards from Deputy Sarikei Resident, Abang Mohd Forkan Abang Budiman, during the prize presentation-cum- closing ceremony of the NSD programme held in the open space of the civic centre here yesterday morning.

Each received a trophy, NSD t-shirt and track bottom, certificate and RM200.

Over 1,000 people from various organizations, government departments and schools took part in the events lined up for the local leg of the nationwide NSD programme yesterday.

The event kicked off with aerobics, followed by the 10,000 steps healthy run and Zumbathon.

The 502-strong SMK Bandar contingent was officially declared the largest and won the special trophy.

Adjudged as first, second and third prize winners in the aerobics contest were IPD Sarikei, Kemas Sarikei and PBB Repok respectively while Jelutong Wushu Club, IPD Sarikei and SMK Sarikei Baru contingents were first, second and third prize winners in the Fit Malaysia event.

Among those present were Sarikei District Officer Khalid Andong, Sarikei District Council chairlady Wong Zee Yeng, a political secretary to the chief minister, Teng Ung Woo, Sarikei District police chief Supt Mat Jusoh Muhamad, and divisional Youth and Sports officer Mohd Johari Abdullah.