Health in Sarawak improves

Datuk Dr Andrew Kiyu

KUCHING: Health in Sarawak in general has improved over the years.

State Health Department consultant epidemiologist Datuk Dr Andrew Kiyu said this by taking examples of child malnutrition cases and toddler mortality rate.

“Back in the 1970s, severe child malnutrition cases in Sarawak were about 8.4 per cent which was worse than Africa with 4.4 per cent,” he said during the Sarawak Development Institute’s Brown Bag Talk ‘100 years of Biomedical Research: Changing Factors Affecting Health and Diseases in Sarawak’ recently.

“As of 2015, severe child malnutrition cases were down to 1.27 per cent,” he said.

On top of that, Dr Andrew said that 1.02 per cent of children in Sarawak were obese. He said with at least 99 per cent of childbirths done in hospitals and clinics, maternal mortality ratio and toddler mortality rate in Sarawak were decreasing.

“In the 1970s, 48.5 out of 1,000 toddlers died before reaching the age of five, while in 2014, there were 9.3 deaths per 1,000 live births. These are some of our major achievements,” he said.

Dr Andrew also highlighted other topics during the talk including malaria infection, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, parasitic infection and virus infection. Fifty-one people attended the talk which was held at Azam Complex in Jalan Crookshank.