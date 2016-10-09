Jobless man held over two home-made shotguns

KOTA KINABALU: Police have arrested a 25-year-old man to facilitate investigations into the discovery of two home-made shotguns (bakakuk) in a house at Taman Jaya Diri Menggatal recently.

City police chief ACP M Chandra said the man was picked up at an unnumbered house at Kampung Kiaburi in Ranau on Oct 2.

The man who tested positive for drug use had a criminal record, mostly under the Dangerous Drug Act 1952, he said.

According to Chandra, at about 5.30am on Sept 29, police received a report from an occupant of a house at Taman Jaya Diri Menggatal that an individual had left a white gunny sack there.

The complainant said the suspect, whom he had just befriended, had said he would come back for the sack but did not show up as promised.

Worried as to the contents of the sack, the complainant opened it and found two bakakuk, a white jacket and a steel pipe.

He immediately lodged a report on the finding with the police, Chandra said, adding that as a result of the report, police tracked down the suspect in Ranau and arrested him.

“The suspect is a local man, jobless and whose last known address is at Kampung Dabah Penampang. He has a criminal record and tested positive for drug use,” Chandra said, adding that if found guilty, the suspect could face a lifetime in prison.

“My advice to those who are in possession of home-made firearms is that it is a crime and they should immediately surrender the weapon to the nearest police station.

“I also urge the public who have any information pertaining to home-made weapons to lodge a report with the police as it is a danger to have them,” he said.