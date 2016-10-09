Kuching to host International Congress and Convention Association conference for the first time

KUCHING: The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Congress will be held for the very first time here next month.

To be held from Nov 13 to 15 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), the conference is expected to attract about 800 delegates from 89 countries.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak had taken over from Argentina as host of this year’s event.

“This means, we have another international event, which also coincides with the state’s iconic event, the Sarawak Regatta,” he told reporters here Friday.

He said the congress was part of strategies to promote tourism in Sarawak through business events.

“We will take this opportunity to showcase our unique culture, heritage and lifestyle to our foreign visitors,” he added.

ICCA is a global community and knowledge hub for the international association meetings industry.

It represents the main specialists in organising, transporting, and accommodating international meetings and events, and comprises over 1,000 member companies and organisations in over 90 countries worldwide.

ICCA specialises in international meetings sector, offering unrivaled data, communication channels and business development opportunities.

The welcome reception will be held at Kuching Waterfront on Nov 13.

Abang Johari, who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said Kuching would also host a private sector initiative International Music Festival at the Old Court House end of November.

“We are expecting many international musicians,

especially from neighbouring countries like Singapore and Indonesia to come to Kuching for the festival.

“I would like to encourage local musicians to also come and participate in the festival because from there they can

learn techniques of making international music from their experienced counterparts from other countries.

Abang Johari believed that such festival would provide a friendly and supportive platform for musicians to share the excitement of making music.