Last day to check out Sarawak showcase

KUCHING: The Sarawak Entrepreneurs Showcase at Petra Jaya Giant Hypermarket, which features Sarawak products, ends today.

Some 30 food and health product entrepreneurs are participating in the showcase jointly organised by the Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment and Giant Hypermarket.

The main objective of the initiative is to help entrepreneurs sell their products to a bigger market, especially to supermarkets where consumers can easily access them.

It also provides a platform for local entrepreneurs to enhance their networking and communication with other entrepreneurs, suppliers, distributors and consumers at Giant Hypermarket.

Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan opened the event on Friday witnessed by Giant Kuching area manager Anbanathan Ponramu.

Among those present were Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister for Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, and Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazlan Hipni.

Giant also presented donations totalling RM2,000 to 20 recipients from the Sarawak Single Mothers Association (Pitsa) during the launching.