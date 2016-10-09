Liow: Opposition’s wish for straight fight just empty talk

BATU PAHAT: MCA President Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai brushed off the opposition’s aspiration to engage in straight fights against Barisan National (BN) candidates during the next General Election.

Calling it as “empty talk”, he said since the opposition are faced with their own differences and interests, they are unable to reach a consensus.

“We have seen in Sabah for example, just after joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), there are differences, whereby DAP and PKR members have defected to another party.

“I believe a similar act will take place in the Peninsular, where pinching of candidates from each party will continue to happen from within the opposition parties,” he told reporters after opening the Johor MCA Convention in Yong Peng, here yesterday.

Liow was asked to comment on PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s speech in Pagoh yesterday on the opposition’s strategy to field candidates for straight fights against the BN.

He cited Sarawak election where the one-on-one strategy or straight fights formula for the opposition failed as they could not reach a consensus on candidates.

“They even promised a welfare state last time, but they cannot do it. They also promised that DAP will work with PAS, they could not because they have differences,” said Liow, who is also the Transport Minister.

He said this is as compared to sustainable formula that BN has practised whereby they have winnable candidates and such close cooperation among component parties which has proven to be a formidable force to be reckoned with. He said the BN formula would serve as a sustainable formula for long term and eventually win the election.

“I urge the people to not listen to them (opposition) because they make empty promises,” said Liow.

More than 1,000 MCA members attended the state MCA Convention which was also attended by MCA Deputy President Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, who is also the Ayer Hitam member of parliament. — Bernama