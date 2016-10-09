Loh and behold: Blissful life for the elderly at Soham

MIRI: From the time the Society of Healthy Aging in Miri (Soham) was formed in Miri, Lim Soh Ting wasted no time in registering with the organisation.

So, in the record book, she was the first and also the oldest person to sign up as a volunteer for Soham which falls under the umbrella of Shangrila Service Centre, mooted and started by a private medical practitioner Dr Loh Yunn Hua to provide proper care for elderly folk in a safe, pleasant and homely environment.

Lim, who just celebrated her 84th birthday, wanted to share her interest in cooking and proposed a healthy and daily menu for the elderly.

In an interview with thesundaypost, the octogenarian believed that activities with interaction were the best therapy for the elderly, thus suggesting that there should be similar activities at Soham.

On her personal background, Lim has six children, 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Two of her sons have succumbed to cancer.

Being a cancer survivor herself for almost seven years, her purpose now is to live with proper meals and not becoming a burden to her family.

She admitted being glad to have the Shangrial Service Centre here now, the first of its kind in the city.

“At least, I have a proper place to stay in now, as my daughter who takes care of me is away travelling, without having stress to worry about me.

“This is the kind of centre we have been yearning for, as Miri is fast developing with a growing aged population,” she said.

Meanwhile, since Soham started less than a week, its pro tem secretary Jennie Soh said the response was good from the public, retirees and members of the Society of English Writers Northern Zone (Soswe) who have registered as volunteers.

She hoped more would register to contribute their services to the elderly.

Those aged 18 years, keen and have the interest in geriatric healthcare, or non-Malaysians over 18 years possessing a valid work permit, or with spouse having a valid permit or permaent residents in Miri with similar interest, may register with Soham.

“Membership is RM30 per person annually,” Soh said.

Interested parties can call Soh at at 016-8883679 or email her at jsohyankhoon@gmail.com.