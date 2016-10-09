Lorry plunges into ravine killing driver

LIMBANG: A lorry driver was killed when the gravel-laden lorry he was driving plunged into a 100-metre ravine at KM35 Jln Medamit about 5.30am yesterday.

Yahya Morshidi, 42, from Kampung Pelita was killed on the spot in the incident.

Limbang District police chief, Supt Mohd Bukhori Saffai, said the accident occurred when Yahya was on his way from upper Medamit to Medamit bazaar.

“It is believed that the lorry went out of control and crashed into the ravine, throwing him out of the lorry some 50 metres away and he died instantly,” said Mohd Bukhori when contacted yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987.