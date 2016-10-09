Lundu shaping up in the footsteps of champions

LUNDU: Residents here have been urged to take up sports for a more active lifestyle and participating in healthy activities like the National Sports Day or other programmes organised by government departments and agencies.

Halmi Hazmi, a political secretary to the chief minister, highlighted this at Lundu’s National Sports Day programme at the parking compound of the Lundu District Office yesterday.

The National Sports Day was held simultaneously in selected locations across Malaysia yesterday.

“We have to cultivate an attitude to aim high and progress in the field of sports and encourage our children to follow the example of national athletes like Datuk Lee Chong Wei, Pandelela Rinong and many other leading athletes in Malaysia,” he said.

Halmi emphasised that programmes like this can foster ties among the people and government, to maintain harmonious living for the good of all as well as development of the area.

Among interesting activities and events held were Zumba Perdana, 2km walkathon, Women netball, Kids street soccer, bicyclethon, stage performances and skateboarding.

The objective of the National Sports Day celebrated annually in the month of October is to encourage citizens to be active in sports, exercise and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Also present were Lundu District Officer Hamsein Atar, Lundu District Information officer Sariddin Kederi, heads of departments and community leaders.