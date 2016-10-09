Ministry prepared to amend Fisheries Act – Ahmad Shabery

SHAH ALAM: The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry is prepared to amend the Fisheries Act 1985 to provide for stricter sentence against foreign fishermen caught trespassing into Malaysian waters.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the existing law should be reviewed to make it more effective in preventing foreigners from encroaching into the country waters to carry out fishing activities.

“We will look into the matter seriously because we do not want our fish to be robbed,” he added.

He told this to reporters after flagging-off Malaysia’s kelulut (stingless bee) honey ambassador, Sabri Ali, 54, on a “Kelulut Walk” which was held in conjunction with the National Sports Day at Botany Park here yesterday.

In another development, Ahmad Shabery urged Malaysians to support the ministry’s effort in promoting the “kelulut” honey as Malaysia’s super food. — Bernama