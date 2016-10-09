Multiple issues raised during ministry’s townhall session

KUCHING: Various issues and challenges faced by small and medium enterprises (SMES) in the state were raised during a townhall session organised by the Ministry of International Trade and Industries (Miti) on Friday.

A Bintulu Hawker Association member, identified only as Ismawi, said it was extremely challenging to develop a successful SME in Sarawak due to the small population of 2.7 million, small market and tough geographical constraints.

“First, there isn’t a local product which can be upgraded or internationalised. If the local products are sold and marketed in Kuching only, the market is a few per cent only and cannot go elsewhere,” he said.

He called for a mechanism to help SMEs reach the level of their Asian and Asean counterparts.

Ismawi also emphasised the need for a monitoring system to ensure genuine applicants of grants get the intended government assistance.

“There are small-time entrepreneurs who work so hard but it is very difficult for them to even apply for grants when they need it. Sometimes, there is no higher authority in offices available to process or see them in person,” he said.

Sarawak Chamber of Commerce Industry (SCCI) president Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg highlighted the need to create a research and information data centre to compile and assemble data of businesses in Sarawak.

“With the data available, we hope to better promote the SMEs and think of best way to help grow and develop SMEs,” he said.

“I also hope the ministries can come up with a state-level award programme, especially to recognise the achievements and contributions of successful entrepreneurs from Sarawak.”

Kooperasi Nilam Kuching Bhd chairman Awang Habibullah Awang Ismail called on the authorities to help entrepreneurs take advantage of China’s One Belt One Road initiative, for access to the country’s population of over 1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, an entrepreneur from Miri who has kidney problems, identified only as Mazida, proposed a centre be set up to collect products for distribution to commercial markets.

“We are working from home very hard despite being ill and financially burdened as it is impossible for us to go outside to work. We know there are many opportunities given by the government which we are thankful,” she said.

“But it is difficult for us to sell our products. The SMEs are not focussed on marketing and promotion. We have approached supermarkets to try and discuss to get our products displayed and marketed but it did not go well. So we hope the government can help us.”

Mazida also hopes civil servants will be more efficient and effective.

“We hope staff can take down our information and personal details and present them to their managers or bosses and get back to us instead of telling us that the authority in charge is not around and ask us to return on another day,” she said.

Jordan Goh, who is in the electronics industry, suggested the federal government reserve a quota for Sarawak participants to apply for international programmes, conventions or related events to gain more exposure and knowledge.

“Moreover, I hope the government can go down to the grassroots level to promote their programmes because many local SMEs find they do not qualify to get grants or other benefits available,” he said.

The session was jointly organised by SMECorp and the Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment.

There were some 500 participants from the SME community, chambers of commerce, banking institutions, ministries, agencies, associations as well as universities and research institutions.