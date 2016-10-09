New MBKS councillors urged to be professional in their dealings

The former councillors in a photocall with Chan (centre) at the dinner.

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) newly appointed councillors must deal with council-related problems professionally.

Mayor Datuk James Chan said since the organisation was meant to deal with and to serve the public, councillors were actually dealing with the everyday problems and complaints from the public.

“They should also do their best to project a positive image of the council.

“Work within the means and system we have. The council is also constantly looking for ways to improve its services from time-to-time, so I hope councillors, especially the new ones, will understand what is best for the community,” he said at a farewell dinner for former councillors on Friday.

Thirty councillors, including new deputy mayor, Hilmy Othman, took their oath of office in August.

They were appointed to serve a two-year term by the state government, which is renewable at its discretion.

Chan also urged the former councillors to continue working with the local authority for the good of the community.

“Even though you are no longer serving councillors, your experience is vital to guide the new councillors in helping the council to run its operations. We are always grateful for your advice and assistance.”

Meanwhile,16 ex-councillors received mementos from the council during the dinner, which were presented to them by Chan himself.