Over 13,000 at Padang Merdeka for sporting streak

KUCHING: More than 13,000 people attended the 2016 National Sports Day held at Padang Merdeka here yesterday for the annual three-day event.

According to Youth and Sports Assistant Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, more than 600,000 participated in the programme held in several cities across the state while more than six million participated nationwide.

“Obesity is a problem affecting our generation and it can be countered by indulging in sports and exercising,” said Karim.

He said recreational activities of at least once a week will burncalories to maintain an ideal weight.

Karim later congratulated participants who completed the events such as running and cycling and several others held yesterday, which includeda 5km Fun Run, Fun Ride 10km and 30km, and also aerobics and zumba.

The event also saw several other booths set up, lucky draws and an army demonstration.

Also present were Early Childhood Education and Family Development Assistant Minister Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed aman Ghazali, Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Hipni, Kuching Resident officer Shukarmin Chasemon and Sarawak Sports Council director Dr Ong Kong Swee.