Over 6,400 Marudi folk get sporty

MARUDI: Some 6,400 Marudi folk packed the town square yesterday to join the various events held to mark National Sports Day.

The sports included badminton, football, tug-of-war, basketball, volleyball, and sepak takraw.

For the run, winner Wong Siew Ming of Miri completed the Veteran’s category route in 22 minutes, ahead of Ambon Tugau, and Huong You Hoo.

The top three in the Women’s Veterans category were Kon Ley Ngik, Yong Mee Lang and Maimon Abdul Rashid.

Claresa Ronah won the Men’s Open, while Sterm Wo Chuan King and Huong Nei Foo were second and third.

The Women’s Open saw Corena Lawrence, Nuramila Natasha and Vivian Jeffery coming in first to third.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister For Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, who launched the event, said sports give the people the opportunity to work together and improve understanding.

“So we welcome sports to become a tool to achieve unity among the races, as we know in Malaysia, especially Sarawak and Marudi, has many different races and ethnic groups,” he said.