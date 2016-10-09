PAS calls on state’s Muslim MPs to support amendment to Act 355

KUCHING: Muslim MPs in the state have been urged to support the amendment to the Syariah Court (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 355 in the coming parliamentary debate.

The call was made by Pas Vice -Youth Chief Khairil Nizam Khiruddin who said its Youth Wing in the state would make an appointment to meet chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem to urge him to allow Sarawak MPs to vote in support of the Bill in parliament.

“Pas is aware that Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had already told all Sarawak MPs to reject the amendment of Act 355 which was proposed by Marang MP Dato Seri Abdul Hadi Awang,” he told reporters at a restaurant at Jalan Matang here yesterday

However, he hoped that Adenan would be fair on the matter and allow Sarawak Muslim MPs to support the proposed amendment.

“We need the support from all the Muslim MP’s including those from Sarawak as to amend Act 355 we need a simple majority from the Parliamentarians and that is 112 from 222 votes to make sure that the Bill could be debated and agreed upon,” he added.

Khairil said the proposed amendment of Act 355 is to strengthen the law for Muslims and that non–Muslims need not fear the proposal.

“The main concern comes from non-Muslims because they fear that the amendment would affect them. But under Section 2 of 355 Acts of the Syariah Law, it stated that it has no authority to punish non-Muslim.”

Also present at the press conference was Sarawak Pas Youth Chief Mohammad Arifiriazal Paijo and Sarawak Pas Youth Information Chief Abdul Hadi Elias.