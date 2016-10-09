Penguang orders local councils to cover up disused oxidation ponds

SIBU: Local authorities here and in Bintulu have been directed to cover up disused oxidation ponds under their jurisdiction or convert them tor some other use as they are a health concern and a hazard to small children.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said oxidation ponds were an outdated technology of treating waste water and no longer relevant; hence, councils should revert to modern technology.

He, however, said those oxidation ponds still in use should be properly fenced up in the interest of safety.

Penguang noted that oxidation ponds were not found in other local authorities except the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

“In Bintulu, they have started to rehabilitate some of these oxidation ponds and convert them into playgrounds.

“One thing is that it (oxidation ponds) is not very healthy and pose a hazard to small kids if not properly fenced up.

“It is very smelly during dry weather besides taking up space,” he told thesundaypost when contacted yesterday.

He was asked on oxidation ponds under the local authorities in the state and whether safety features would be reinforced to secure the restricted areas.

Last month, a nine-year-old boy drowned in an oxidation pond in Sibu Jaya.

Penguang urged SRDC to fence up the oxidation ponds in order to keep out small children or in due course, to cover them up and convert to some other use like what BDA was doing.

Oxidation ponds are used to collect clear and black water from toilets.

Commenting on this, Penguang said septic tanks could instead be used but would have to be desludged periodically.

He reckoned this was more ideal than discharging wastes – clear and black waters, to the pond which was not very healthy in the first place.

“If you use septic tanks then they can be desludged every now and then instead of discharging them into oxidation pond,” he said.