Prime Minister highlights habits to lead a healthy lifestyle

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak breaks a plank during the National Sports Day 2016 in Putrajaya yesterday as Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (second right) looks on. — Bernama photo

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak wants Malaysians to encultrate sports as a healthy lifestyle instead of taking part in the activity only on the National Sports Day.

He said if participation in sports was only limited to the National Sports Day, it would not become the platform to churn out healthy and fit Malaysians.

“I want the National Sports Day to be defined as being active in sports every day. There is no necessity to indulge in sports formally.

“If the distance is not far, we can walk (to the destination). If we have to go up two or three floors, there is no need to use the lift, just climb the staircase.

“Eating habit must also be looked after, reject food that is rich in fat, do not choose delicious food only, but one that is tasty and healthy,” he said when launching the National Sports Day 2016 at Precinct 2 yesterday.

The second Saturday of October has been chosen as the National Sports Day.

It is the initiative of the Youth and Sports Ministry with the objective of transforming Malaysia into a sporting nation.

Najib said sports was also a platform for unity to inspire the spirit of patriotism among the people.

He cited the example of the national sportsmen and sportswomen who went all out to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil recently, the Malaysian fans still gave their support to the athletes in front of the TV screen even though they were competing thousands of miles away.

“This represented the most meaningful point. We were proud and felt that we were standing higher because their success had inspired the country and boosted its image,” he said.

Najib said the National Sports Day this year was very extensive with the participation of more than seven million Malaysians nationwide compared with 5.1 million last year, and had been entered into the Malaysia Book of Records as having the most number of participants.

A total of 22,500 activities were being held throughout the country during the National Sports Day, including in the villages and districts.

The respective state governments and ministries too organised various activities in conjunction with the National Sports Day.

Najib also went on a walkabout around Putrajaya in conjunction with the National Sports Day including demonstrating his talent in breaking a karate board together with taekwondo exponents for the Self-Defence Programme before joining cyclists pedalling to Dataran Putrajaya in Precinct 3.

Earlier, the Prime Minister flagged off the participants for the National Sports Day Cycling Event.

He also joined almost 17,000 members of learning institutions and students in a 4.5-kilometre walk for the ‘Jalan Ria 1Murid 1Sukan’ at the Dataran Putrajaya.

Najib also did a penalty kick in the futsal event where national top shuttler Datuk Lee Chong Wei was the goalkeeper. — Bernama