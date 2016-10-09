Professor acknowledges Soon Koh as ‘Father of UCTS’

SIBU: Vice-chancellor of University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) Professor Dato Dr Abdul Hakim Juri has described chairman of UCTS Council, Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is also the Second Finance Minister, as the ‘father’ of the university.

He said this was because Wong had been instrumental in the establishment of UCTS here.

“We wish to express our profound gratitude and appreciation for his effort. Without him, UCTS would not exist,” he said in his welcoming address at UCTS’s Proclamation of Chancellor cum 1st Convocation ceremony held at RH hotel here yesterday.

A total of 100 graduates received their scrolls and Head of State, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud received the instrument of appointment as the first chancellor of UCTS during the proclamation ceremony.

Abdul Hakim said, the appointment of Taib as the chancellor of UCTS was in appreciation for his strong support in the setting up of the university in 2012 and his approval of fund for its construction when he was the Chief Minister then.

On UCTS, Abdul Hakim said the campus has at present 1,630 students and offers 18 programmes.

“Three other new programmes will be introduced in the university next year,” he said.

He disclosed that 20 companies had signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UCTS in running its programmes.

“UCTS has close ties with various industries in the state, thus its’ set-up relevancy in view of making SCORE as resources,” he added.

Meanwhile, Taib recorded his appreciation to UCTS for giving him the trust in leading the university as chancellor.

“This appointment is an honour to me. As a new university which is three years old, certainly it faces many challenges .

“Lets come together in concerted effort to ensure the success of this university to play the role towards the economic development of Sarawak,” he said.

Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and his wife, Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu were also present at the event.