Rep: work together to build new longhouse

Rolland (seated in the bull-dozer) performs the earth-breaking ceremony.

JULAU: Residents of Rumah Ngumbang in Nanga Dong, Entaih near here have been advised to work closely with each other to ensure speedy completion of their new longhouse.

Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat gave the advice at the earth- breaking ceremony for the new longhouse recently.

He was glad to note that the villagers had cleared the site for their new 26-door longhouse with a fund they had set up.

He hoped the residents would continue to contribute to their longhouse building fund to ensure their new longhouse would become a reality as soon as possible, while promising that he would also give them a fair share of his annual minor rural project (MRP) grant.

Rolland believed the residents still needed a lot of assistance from the government especially for providing electricity and treated water supplies.

In that respect, he advised the residents to give their full support to the Barisan Nasional (BN) government which had accorded special attention towards improving the livelihood of the rural folk through the Rural Transformation Programme.

During the function, Rolland gave RM10,000 for upgrading the access road to the longhouse.