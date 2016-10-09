Rosberg wins Japanese Grand Prix

SUZUKA: Nico Rosberg extended his world championship lead over Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to 33 points after winning the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton fought back to finish third behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after a terrible start that saw him lose six places from second on the grid to languish down in eighth place by the end of the first lap.

The one-three finish for the pair meant that Mercedes secured the Constructors’ Championship for the third successive season. – AFP