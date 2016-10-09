Rouhani calls for Muslim unity to combat terrorism

KUALA LUMPUR: Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani has called on the Muslim countries to put aside their differences and unite in order to combat violence and terrorism.

He said Muslim nations needed to find similarities and common values in defending Islam, which was now being seen as promoting extremism.

“They say Islam is extremist…terrorists have destroyed the image of Islam. Islam is a very moderate and peaceful religion which includes the shia and sunni sects.

“In Iran, people from different religions live in peace and harmony,” he said through an interpreter in a cordial meeting with Malaysian scientists, intellectuals and media leaders, here yesterday.

Also present were the president of International Movement for a Just World (JUST) Dr Chandra Muzaffar, Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Rastam Mohd Isa and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang.

Rouhani also said Muslim leaders should promote the moderation and true teachings of Islam.

He said it was important for younger generation to know the true values of Islam and not easily manipulated by terrorist groups.

“Terrorists have successfully utilised communication technology such as the social media that can affect our younger generation’s mind,” he said.

Rouhani also urged Muslim countries to emphasise the development of economics as well as sciences and technologies that were capable in building stronger Muslim nations.

He further said that poverty and lack of knowledge were among the factors that easily influenced the Muslim mind into extremism and terrorism.

Rouhani is on his maiden official two-day visit to Malaysia beginning on Friday, since he assumed the presidency in 2013.

Rouhani’s visit to Malaysia was part of his tour to the Southeast Asian region, with stops in Vietnam and Thailand.

The official visit was aimed at re-affirming and further strengthening the warm and close bilateral relations between Malaysia and Iran.

Meanwhile, Chandra welcomed the call for Muslim unity in combating extremism and terrorism.

“Rouhani has cleared that Iran didn’t support violence and terrorism. There are very minimal Iranians associated with terrorist groups,” he said.

Chandra was also looking forward for more programmes between Malaysia and Iran regarding education researches, science, technology, trade investment, culture and tourism. — Bernama