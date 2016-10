The exit polls gave different percentages of the votes received by the two parties, but both confirm Georgian Dream’s victory over opposition United National Movement, which came second in the race. -AFP

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.