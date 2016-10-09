SAVE Rivers to hold confab, dinner Oct 22

Peter (front, right) and others show the tickets to the dinner and conference.

MIRI: SAVE Sarawak’s Rivers Network (SAVE Rivers) will be holding a conference and gala dinner on Oct 22.

In a press statement yesterday, its chairman, Peter Kallang, said the dinner at Meritz Hotel was to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the non-governmental organisation (NGO).

There would be traditional and cultural performances, including sape and Orang Ulu dance presentations, he said.

Kallang added that the ‘Development without destruction’ conference was expected to attract about 150 people.

“The event will be held from 8am to 4pm at Grand Palace Hotel.” Those interested to attend the conference or dinner can call Charles Gau (0197419247) or Stephen Jok (0128307012).