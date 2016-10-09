Searching for Sarawakian with million dollar feet

McMahon speaking to some of the aspiring footballers.

KUCHING: The Million Dollar Feet (MDF) programme arrived in Sarawak with trials held at the Padang C, Stadium Negeri yesterday.

The project seeks budding footballers with the vision of putting the first Malaysian footballer on the world map by providing him a stint with top European clubs, according to MDF director of football Peter de Kretser.

Liverpool FC legend Steve McMahon is head coach for MDF which aims to reach out to 10,000 hopefuls, aged 11 to 14, across the whole country with try outs in Penang (Sept 24-25), Kuantan (Oct 1-2), Kuching (Oct 8-9), Johor Bahru (Oct 14-15) and Kuala Lumpur (Oct 21-22).

Only two players will eventually be selected at Dataran Merdeka on Oct 23 for an all-expenses paid trip to the United Kingdom (UK) to meet scouts from top European clubs.

The programme in Sarawak incorporates trials for 11 batches of youngsters on the first day and another 11 on the second day. Each batch comprises about 100 players.

Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) officials were present yesterday to observe the trials.

“It will be exciting to see a Sarawakian play in Europe’s top team because that is the highest standard of football there is.

“Thus we have always welcome programmes such as MDF and others alike to Sarawak,” FAS vice president Cassidy Morris said.

McMahon told the aspiring candidates that it takes nothing less than discipline, hard work and practise to excel as a footballer in the best leagues in the world.

Also present at Padang C were representatives of programme sponsor Brickfields Asia College.