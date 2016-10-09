Sarawak 

Seven accidents on wet roads in Miri

Four vehicles involved in a collision at Jalan Bintang traffic lights.

MIRI: A drizzle here yesterday morning resulted in seven minor crashes on the roads, with no major casualties reported.

In the first accident, two cars were involved in a rear-end collision near Pujut 7 bridge.

A woman passenger sustained light injuries in the 8.30am incident and was taken to hospital.

In nearby Piasau, a senior citizen sustained minor injuries on his chest after the car he was driving crashed head-on with a four wheel-drive (4WD)vehicle at around 11.30am.

About an hour later, a four-car collision was reported at Jalan Bintang traffic lights.

