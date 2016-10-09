SFC’s SWAT culls 14.4ft croc at Sungai Samarahan

KUCHING: An adult crocodile measuring 14.4 feet in length was culled at Sungai Samarahan, Kota Samarahan, about 30 km from here, yesterday.

Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) in a statement said the crocodile was culled in an operation conducted by SFC’s Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) following a crocodile attack on Ismandi Osman who was reported missing in mid-September.

SFC said the search operation involved the stretch of waters from Kampung Pinang up to Kampung Endap, focusing on the area within a radius of eight kilometres from where the victim was attacked.

“The SWAT set up 13 hooks and a large male adult crocodile measuring 14.4 metres long and weighing some 600 kilogrammes took the bait on one of the hooks.

“The crocodile was subsequently cut open and the stomach contents examined. Some bones and hair were found. Further forensic work will be conducted in the lab by the relevant authorities to determine whether the bones and hair are of human origin,” the SFC statement said.

It said the operation in Sungai Samarahan would continue to cull more large crocodiles, deemed dangerous to humans.

“Monitoring of the waters in these areas will be carried out to allay the residents’ concern with and fear of the reptiles.

“SFC also calls on inhabitants in the vicinity of Sungai Samarahan to be vigilant when using the river,” it added. – Bernama