Shafie amused by authority’s haste to plead innocent

TAWAU: Semporna member of parliament Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said it was quite perplexing and amusing that the state authority was in a haste to plead its innocence publicly and diverting the blame to the Rural and Regional Development Ministry when the investigation by the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the corruption case involving two senior officials of the State Water Department was still on-going.

Shafie said making such statements publicly seemed to show that the state authority has neither respect nor confidence towards the process of investigation by MACC.

He was responding to a statement made by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan concerning the award of projects amounting to RM3.3 billion and the recent arrests of the two state senior government officers.

“I would reserve my comment on this matter as I believe that we must not interfere or be seen to be interfering with the on-going investigation by making public statements and plea of innocence so as to ensure that the integrity of the investigation by MACC is not compromised.

“It was indicated that the project was awarded in 2010 during my tenure as the minister in charge of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry. It was also indicated that the project was not handled by his ministry,” Shafie said in a statement yesterday.

According to him, he would be more than willing to cooperate and give his assistance in any manner he could if so requested to assist in the investigation.