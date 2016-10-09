Shape up or ship out

Police on ‘trim and fit’ mission, mandatory for obese policemen to shed weight

GEORGE TOWN: The police force will start recording data to keep track on obese police officers starting next year with the target to achieve its ‘trim and fit’ mission by 2018.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Management director Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said they had identified about 10,000 police officers who were facing weight problems, and he hoped by 2018, 90 per cent of the police force would be fit.

“We want our officers to be active, and if they do not achieve the target set, they will face a setback in their career as a police officer,” he said after the PDRM National Sports Day at the Botanical Garden here yesterday.

He also urged every policeman to start losing weight now.

Starting Jan 1, 2018, the police will enforce the requirement for their officers to pass a fitness test before receiving any promotion and confirmation.

Once the programme starts, all police officers will have to undergo the Physical Ability Requirement Evaluation set that had been adopted by the police overseas, including Canada and the United Nation.

On another matter, Zulkifli said out of 130,000 police officers nationwide, less than one per cent had disciplinary issues.

“We admit that there is a small percentage of officers who have disciplinary issues, but we have never condoned any of the behaviours. We have always been transparent in the process,” he said.

He revealed that starting from 2015, the management body had an exit policy for low performing police officers.

“We have identified some 200 officers and will give them a chance to improve themselves, but if their performance is still not up to par, we will have to retire them early,” he said.

Earlier, some 3,000 police officers from different units and states gathered at the Botanical Garden for the National Sports Day.

This is the first time PDRM had conducted such activities outside Kuala Lumpur, and the police force had displayed their numerous assets, including horses, helicopters and high powered motorcycles that were being used to tackle crime in the state. — Bernama