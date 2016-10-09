Song of a riverine bazaar

The longboat is the main mode of transport between Song Bazaar and the longhouses along Batang Rajang and Sungai Katibas. The Song waterfront. Persatuan Kang Lin Ten Tai Pek Kong Temple. The Song Terminal is the gateway to and from the District. The Song District Office building, Dewan Seberguna and the government rest house situated on a hill overlooking Song Bazaar. Double-storey wooden shops at the old Song Bazaar. The four-storey concrete shoplots behind the Old Bazaar.

SONG Bazaar comprises a mix of 30 plus old and new shoplots along the bank of the mighty Rajang.

The town doubles as a business centre, providing basic daily necessities and government services to its small population as well as collecting jungle and farm produce for them.

There are two types of shops in the Bazaar — old double-storey wooden shops on the front row, serving a dual purpose — the groundfloor as business premises and the upperfloor as living quarters — while two rows of modern four-storey concrete shoplots occupy the back row.

Most of the urban Chinese, numbering about 600, are involved in various types of business — food and beverages, hardware and building materials, motor vehicle servicings and repairs, handphones and reloads. Some are orchard planters.

The rural folks are mainly farmers living in houses along the banks of the Rajang, Katibas and Song River. Their headmen are Penghulu Lim Eng Hock and Kapitan Lee Hock Soon.

There some 700 Malays living at the two kampungs — Gelan and Baru — on the fringe of the Bazaar. They are mostly civil servants and small-time busi-nessmen. Most of their houses are made of wood and on stilts.

Their headmen are Penghulu Sulhi Ojet and Ketua Kampung Haji Sakawai Ahmad.

The Ibans form the bulk of the population, residing in hundreds of longhouses, situated by the three major rivers, and accessible only by longboats.

Song is basically a rural-based community, led by a pemanca named Gudang Gramong, five penghulus and hundreds of tuai rumah.

In the absence of roads, longboats are mainly used to commute between Song Bazaar and the rural longhouses. In this, very much depends on the water level. During droughts, passengers have to disembark to help push the longboat along the very low river.

Busy, then quiet

The bazaar is very busy in the morning when hundreds of longboats ferry longhouse dwellers to town to sell their jungle produce. It gets very quiet and sleepy in the afternoon after the crowd have left.

Penghulu Lim Eng Hock, a businessman, told thesundaypost while there was no way big money could be made in a small place like Song, earning a living, however, was not a problem.

“One cannot be a millionaire but it’s possible to support a family within one’s means. As long as one works hard, there is always something to do although the purchasing power is not strong because of limited economic activities,” he said.

Agriculture — hill paddy and rubber planting — is the mainstay of Song District but the acreage is limited because of low rubber prices at the moment.

Lim added that to a large extent, Song depended on government funding and projects.

One thing worth mentioning is that Song produces the best buah dabai in the whole of Sarawak.

During the fruiting season, many people stop by to buy buah dabai and durians because of the reasonable price and most importantly, the good quality.

Air ijok drained from a type of palm tree is also found in the District.

Kapit-Song road project

Presently, the only way to travel between Song and the other bigger towns is by expressboat plying the Rajang. From Song, it’s about one hour to Kapit, and one and two hours to Kanowit and Sibu respectively.

“The Kapit-Song road project is on-going. We’re hopeful by 2018, we can drive to the two places or Sibu. Hopefully, more people can also visit to give local businesses a big boost,” he added.

For a small district, Song boasts a long list of government agencies — the District Office, the Song Health Department, offices of the Agriculture Department, the Education Department, the Police Department, the National Registration Department, Jabatan BOMBA Dan Penyelamat, RELA, the Post Office and the only bank — BSN (Bank Simpanan Nasional).

Lim said healthcare had improved compared to previous years, adding that apart from the Song Health Department, there was also the Song Polyclinic for outpatients. Those with more serious ailments are referred to the Kapit Hospital.

There are two secondary schools — SMK Song and SMK Katibas and two primary schools — SJK © Hin Hua and SK Cardinal Vought.

The Katibas state assemblyman is Datuk Ambrose Blikau Entulan while the MP is Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Song District Officer, Jacklyn August, is the first woman to hold such a post. There are five administrative officers (AOs) in the District.

One of the AOs, Robert Segie, told thesundaypost the most pressing needs for Song were another commercial bank branch and clean piped water supply.

“We need these two things urgently. A few years ago, Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) set up its branch in Song but it was not enough to serve the community.

“On payday, the ATM was jammed. So civil servants were forced to travel to Kapit to withdraw their salary at the Maybank branch there. It was really troublesome and time-consuming.”

Robert also pointed out that water supply was always interrupted.

“There were many instances where murky water flowed through the pipes. The worst were dry taps due to the treatment plant being too small to cater for the ever-increasing population who migrated from the longhouses to the town, hoping to enjoy better amenities,” he noted.