Stop making false reports — CP

KUCHING: Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor cautioned the public against lodging false police reports as it is an offence.

“Police look on this matter seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those found guilty.

“We have put up notices at various district police stations (IPD) to remind the public not to commit this offence,” he said after officiating at the state level police National Sports Day celebration at the state contingent headquarters (IPK) yesterday.

Besides false reports, the police will also act against those who spread false news through social media like Facebook. “Do not spread false news that may threaten society’s sensitivity. Do not abuse the media so that our society can be peaceful and harmonious,” he said.

On the National Sports Day celebration, Mazlan encouraged members of the police force to maintain their fitness.

“Do not have to wait until there are sporting activities. We must keep fit every day, to prevent sickness. When we are healthy and physically and mentally fit, we can better enforce the law.

“The image of the force is very important. We do not want to see officers who are out of shape.

“Overall, I am quite satisfied with the level of fitness of the Sarawak police so far,” he said, adding that there are some who fall under the obese category but the problem could be hereditary.

Also present were deputy state police commissioner Dato Abdul Aziz Yusof, state Crime Investigation Department chief Dato Dev Kumar and others.