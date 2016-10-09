Three armed robberies in less than eight hours

MIRI: Three armed robberies took place from Friday night up to the early hours of Saturday.

Police reports were filed by the victims. No one was hurt.

The first two robberies were reported within a residential area somewhere in Luak here – two days after ‘wefie robbers’ struck at a house in the same area.

In the first incident at 10pm on Friday, a man was robbed when he reached home. He was about to open the gate when pounced on by three men armed with weapons, demanding for his cash and valuables. After the victim relented, the suspects fled the scene.

The second robbery happened in a house nearby that area around 5.30am on Saturday. A family of five was asleep when three masked men armed with machete barged into their home. After taking valuable items and cash from the house, they fled the scene by foot.

The third robbery was near Krokop 10 on Friday at midnight when two masked men armed with sharp objects barged into an eatery and held up the owner for cash. During the intrusion, there were no customers except the owner.

The suspects took away cash amounting to more than RM1,000.