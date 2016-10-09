Traditional product ‘Aman Liquid’ banned

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry has urged the public not to buy or use a traditional product, ‘Aman Liquid’ as it contains yohimbine, a scheduled poison.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the registration of the product had been cancelled by the Drug Control Authority on Sept 27, following the detection of the scheduled poison.

“Yohimbine is a type of alkaloid normally found in puasinystalia yohimbe tree and used to treat erectile dysfunction. Yohimbine is not allowed in medicines which are classified as traditional,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the consumption of the poison could lead to adverse effects such as increase in blood pressure and heart rate, anxiety, insomnia, hallucinations and mania. “It can also be dangerous to pregnant women, and those with high blood pressure, heart, kidney and liver problems.”

He also warned dealers and distributors to stop the sale and distribution of the product immediately.

“They should be mindful that selling this banned product is a violation under the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984, which carries a maximum fine of RM25,000 or three years’ jail term, or both and RM50,000 or five years, or both for the subsequent offence.

“Errant companies can be fined up to RM50,000 for the first offence and RM100,000 for the subsequent offence.” – Bernama