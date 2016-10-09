UCTS appoints Taib chancellor at inaugural convocation

SIBU: One hundred graduates received their scrolls at the inaugural convocation of University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) held at RH Hotel here yesterday.

Out of the number, 12 of them were graduates of Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Hons), nine obtained their Bachelor of Engineering Technology (Hons) in Electrical and Electronic, 40 received their Bachelor of Quantity Surveying (Hons) and 39 received their Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons).

The Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud who received the instrument of appointment as the first Chancellor of UCTS at the ceremony presented the scrolls to the graduates.

Addressing the graduates and parents, Taib called on everyone to strive together for the success of UCTS in contributing towards the development of Sarawak, especially in the development of Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

He said UCTS which was established three years ago was still new and needed the support of all to ensure its success in the future.

“The development of a university to become renowned actually takes quite a long time and a lot of funds. We all want UCTS to become a university that we are proud of.

“All of this could not be easily achieved without the hard work, continued support from the students, parents, graduates, the university itself, board of directors, the state government, industrial sector and local communities.”

Taib stressed that the role of universities was not merely to produce learned and skilled

graduates as they were also responsible for industry and social development in the country.

“The state government has made big investments to provide one of the best university infrastructures, a green high-tech campus that is conducive for learning and education and programmes offered.

“It is a big loss if the opportunity provided is not being used by the local communities. We must strive together to help the university produce useful human capital ,” he said.

Ting Huong Hun who graduated with Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Hons) received the Chancellor Award.

Ting had also been selected to receive the Academic Award.

Another recipient of the Academic Award was Dayang Deanna Haryani Abg Amir, a Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Hons) graduate.

Among those present at the convocation were Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and his wife, Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, UCTS Council vhairman who is also Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and UCTS vice-chancellor Professor Dato Dr Abdul Hakim Juri.