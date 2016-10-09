‘Use magic of sports to unite people’

KAPIT: Sports can be used to unite the people of different races, religions and cultures.

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat said it is universally recognised that sports have the power to bring people together.

“During the recent 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil, all Malaysians regardless of ethnic group or religious practices united together to support our athletes.

“That’s the magical power of sports, to bring Malaysians together for cooperation and unity,” he said during the Kapit-level National Sports Day launching yesterday.

He pointed out that the ratio of Malaysians involved in sports is still low at 40 per cent compared to 60 per cent in developed nations.

“Today Malaysians are plagued with chronic sicknesses like obesity, cholesterol, diabetes, heart failure, etc. Lack of regular physical exercise and suitable relaxation contribute towards poor health.

“National Sports Day is a wakeup call for all Malaysians to take sports seriously and to keep fit and productive,” he added.

Jamit also highlighted the career possibilities for outstanding athletes, pointing out that Olympic silver medallist Pandelela Rinong and Kapit’s own Sukma gold medallist Olivia Chong come from humble beginnings.

“They were able to become first-class athletes. Apart from doing the nation pride, they were also rewarded handsomely,” he added.

Among the activities for the event were mass aerobics, 10,000 footsteps walk, autoshow, general health screening, martial arts demonstration led by Chong and a football academy.