Villagers ‘connected’ after electrical course by PKS

BAU: A group of 31 villagers from Singai area yesterday completed a week-long practical training on wiring maintenance and electrical safety.

The training held from Sept 30 to Oct 8 was conducted by Politeknik Kuching Sarawak (PKS) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS).

Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep said this was the first of such programme undertaken by PKS here in his constituency for a long term impact for the local community.

“It is without a doubt that the rural folks do not have the expertise on wiring maintenance and electrical safety. Through such training the people will be equipped with the right knowledge when dealing with electricity.

“For example, a power point unit being shared simultaneously by various electricity appliances could cause a short circuit to occur due to overload,” he said when officiating at the closing ceremony of the programme held at Singai Sports and Recreation Hall in Kampung Sudoh.

Henry announced an allocation of RM10,000 for a similar programme to be held next year.

Meanwhile, PKS deputy director (academic) Mohd Shah Yunus said the programme was to share their expertise while promoting volunteerism among its students in contributing their services to benefit rural villagers.

A total of three houses were selected for the wiring maintenance phase one which was undertaken by ten students form the PKS Electrical Engineering Department.

Also present at the function were Bau district officer Inting Nyami and PKS Head of Electrical Engineering department Tan Kheng Wee.