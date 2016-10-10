120 cyclists take up Samarahan Challenge

KOTA SAMARAHAN: About 120 cyclists took part in the 2016 Samarahan Bike Challenge yesterday.

Taking off in front of the Summer Mall here, they competed in five categories – Elite, Junior, Veteran ‘All Stars’, Ladies and the Summer Mall Closed.

Jointly organised by DTTG Samarahan, the Samarahan District Office and the Sarawak Cycling Association, the event offered cash prizes totaling RM10,800.

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who flagged off the races, expressed the hope that the event could be a future calendar event in the state.

He advised organisers to work closely with the Ministry of Tourism to further advance their main objective of popularising cycling to the younger generation, especially students, students of higher education institutions and local communities.

The event could be organised on a larger scale in future to more international cyclists, he hoped.

Also present during this year’s event Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang, Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohd Ali Mahmud and Samarahan Resident Abdul Rahman Sebli Senusi.