167 child beggars rescued in first six months — Rohani

Rohani (left) ‘checking out’ shoppers at Tesco Mutiara Damansara during the meet-the-client programme. — Bernama photo

PETALING JAYA: A total of 167 child beggars have been rescued nationwide from January to June this year, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

She said of the total number, 67 were locals while the remaining were foreigners. Eighty-one of them were boys and 86 were girls.

“Operations to rescue the children were carried out by the ministry, in collaboration with various agencies including the police, the Immigration Department and Jakim (the Malaysian Islamic Development Department).

“Action can be taken under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007 against those committing the offence (child exploitation),” she told reporters after attending the ministry’s meet-the-client programme at Tesco Mutiara Damansara here yesterday.

As such, Rohani called on all parents to monitor the movements of their children including those sent to boarding schools.

Meanwhile, Rohani said the ministry was now in the midst of tracking down the next-of-kin of 12 girls who were rescued from being exploited into becoming beggars in an operation in Ipoh on Saturday.

She said the girls, aged between 11 and 13, were now being placed at a Social Welfare Department shelter home in Negeri Sembilan.

“Health checks are also being carried out on the children. They are still traumatised and receiving counselling,” she said.

In the operation involving the Perak Anti-Vice, Gaming and Secret Societies Division, jointly with the state social welfare department, two suspects including a woman, in their 40s were detained.

The suspects were believed to have been involved in the exploitation of the children to become beggars, sell medical herbs and Islamic calendar. — Bernama