4 foreigners detained, 16 protected birds confiscated
KUCHING: Sixteen protected birds were confiscated when Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s enforcement personnel in Miri raided a squatter area near Marudi on Friday.
Seized during the bust following a public tip-off were four Oriental Magpie-robins (local name Murai), 10 White-rumped Shamas (Murai Batu), and two Hill Mynas (Tiong).
Four Indonesian men were detained for keeping the birds illegally, said SFC in a statement yesterday.
Murai, Murai Batu and Tiong are protected species under the Wildlife Protection Ordinance, 1998.
It is an offence to keep a protected bird species without a licence, and an offender is liable to a fine of RM10,000 and jail sentence of one year.
The statement added that a report has been lodged at the Miri Police Station.