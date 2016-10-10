4 foreigners detained, 16 protected birds confiscated

Four of the birds confiscated during a raid at a squatter area in Marudi on Friday. Three of the four Indonesians who were nabbed for keeping protected birds without licence.

KUCHING: Sixteen protected birds were confiscated when Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s enforcement personnel in Miri raided a squatter area near Marudi on Friday.

Seized during the bust following a public tip-off were four Oriental Magpie-robins (local name Murai), 10 White-rumped Shamas (Murai Batu), and two Hill Mynas (Tiong).

Four Indonesian men were detained for keeping the birds illegally, said SFC in a statement yesterday.

Murai, Murai Batu and Tiong are protected species under the Wildlife Protection Ordinance, 1998.

It is an offence to keep a protected bird species without a licence, and an offender is liable to a fine of RM10,000 and jail sentence of one year.

The statement added that a report has been lodged at the Miri Police Station.