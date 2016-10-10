6 hikers make safe descent after hitch on Mt Santubong

KUCHING: Six hikers were stranded after one of them was floored by cramps on their way down from Mount Santubong near here on Saturday, but they later made a safe descent.

They first reported the incident to Santubong police station while personnel from Petra Jaya Fire and Rescue Department were informed at 5.48pm.

According to a spokesman for the department, five of the hikers were men and the remaining one, a woman.

They were at Level 7 of Mount Santubong and could not return to the foot of the mountain as one of them was subdued by muscle cramp.

Rescue personnel found all the victims safe and sound at the foothills when they arrived at the location at 6.46pm.

“All victims made it to the foot of the mountain on their own as we got there. They did not suffer any injuries,” added the spokesperson.

This incident marked the fourth time in a row that the department has been alerted for stranded cases on a Saturday since end of last month.

The first case happened on Sept 24 when two hikers were stranded at Level 10 of Mount Santubong after one suffered leg injuries.

On Oct 1, 12 hikers were stuck when one sustained a leg injury while going down the trail to the foot of Mount Santubong.

On the same day, another incident that involved two victims stranded at Level 1 of Mount Santubong was also reported.