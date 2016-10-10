Accountants in high demand, grads told

KUCHING: Unlike the widespread misconception about accounting being a dull and boring profession, a fellow accountant and Borneo Development Corporation chairman Datuk Peter Nansian vouched that it offers a flexible, challenging and rewarding career option.

He said that the accounting profession today is associated with high salaries and a bewildering array of career opportunities.

“You can get a job in the public or private sector and you can also deepen and diversify your skills into governmental accounting, forensic accounting or other specific fields.”

“Over the last two decades, the field of accounting and finance has been changing dramatically in response to such explosive trends as the computer revolution, increased government regulations, frequent tax law changes, the globalisation of business and the on-going downsizing and restructuring or corporations,” said Nansian at Kolej Sunway Kuching graduation ceremony yesterday.

Nansian who is also member of Industrial Advisory Board Kolej Sunway Kuching, added that in the increasingly complex and competitive working environment, accounting and finance skills were very much in demand.

Thus, accountants have shed their traditional image to assume the more prestigious role of financial experts, system professionals, management consultants, budget analyst and others.

He noted that the demand for accountants and financial consultants was growing and outstripping supply.

“I believe the people of Sarawak have come to appreciate the efforts of Kolej Sunway Kuching in helping the nation and the state to produce more qualified accountants. In particular, I commend the college’s efforts in helping to nurture more Bumiputera accountants.”

The under-representation of Bumiputeras in the accounting profession is an issue that obviously needs to be addressed.

The latest statistics from the Malaysia Institute of Accountants indicated that as at January this year, only 18 out of 571 or 3.1 per cent of its members in Sarawak are Bumiputeras.

The figures for other qualifications like Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), CIMA or CPA are even lower, yet when it comes to local qualifications recognised only in Malaysia, 68 per cent are Bumiputeras. This shows that the Bumiputeras do have an interest in doing accounting, the challenge is to persuade them to pursue the professional qualification route like ACCA, he said.

Consequently, he applauded Kolej Sunway Kuching for establishing collaborative arrangements with Yayasan Sarawak and Yayasan Peneraju Pendidikan Bumiputera (Teraju) to encourage more students to take up Certified Accounting Technician (CAT) and ACCA.

He was also delighted to hear that Yayasan Sarawak sponsored CAT students were among those graduating yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kolej Sunway Kuching chief executive officer Joseph Lim said that 86 students from the ACCA, Oxford Brookes University, CAT and Diploma in Accounting (DIA) programmes successfully completed their studies in the June examination sitting.

This year marks the 12th year that Sunway has been in Kuching, and has created milestones of successes, with thousands of students graduating and becoming professional accountants both locally and overseas, he said.

“Our ACCA and Cat programmes have gone from strength to strength. We are now widely acknowledged as the leading provider of these two courses in East Malaysia. In the June exams, we successfully maintained our ACCA platinum approved learning partner status for the 13th consecutive examination sitting.”

“Platinum is the highest and most prestigious level of approval granted by ACCA to learning providers, bestowed only to those tuition providers that have met stringent performance indicators such as pass rates which surpass those of the world, effective management and relevant support services,” said Lim.

He added that in recent months, Sunway DIA graduates have been accepted into Nottingham University Business School, Swinburne University Sarawak, Curtin University Sarawak and ACCA. On the employment sector, DIA graduates were also being accepted into audit and accounting firms, CIMB, Maybank and other commercial firms, he said.

“On the Bumiputera side, we have more than 60 students currently pursuing the CAT and ACCA programmes financed by both Yayasan Sarawak and Teraju. Bumiputera representation in the field of accounting and finance is still comparatively low. In the coming months, Kolej Sunway Kuching will continue to work with our strategic partners to encourage more Bumiputera students to pursue careers in accounting and finance.”

He also thanked all of the college’s corporate clients for putting their faith in the college graduates because with their support, 96 per cent of the college’s graduates were able to find employment within six months of graduation.