Arab coalition says to probe Yemen funeral carnage that killed 140

SANAA: The Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels in Yemen said yesterday it will investigate an air raid that killed

more than 140 people, after Washington announced it was reviewing support for the alliance.

The Iran-backed Huthi rebels have blamed the Arab coalition for Saturday’s attack, one of the deadliest since it launched a military campaign against the Shiite insurgents in March last year.

The attack could further sour US-Saudi ties already strained over the coalition’s military intervention which is suspected of causing almost half of the more than 4,000 civilian deaths in Yemen’s conflict.

After initially denying any responsibility, the coalition said it was ready to launch a

probe into the “regrettable and painful” strike, which the UN said also wounded more than 525 people.

“The coalition will immediately investigate this case along with… experts from the United States who participated in previous investigations,” it said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The coalition is also willing to provide the investigation team with any data and information related to its military

operations today, at the incident’s location and the surrounding areas,” it said.

The UN said aid workers were “shocked and outraged” by the attack that hit a community hall in Sanaa where mourners had gathered.

The insurgent-controlled news site sabanews.net said coalition planes hit after hundreds had gathered to mourn

the death of the father of rebel interior minister Jalal al-Rowaishan and denounced the “massacre”.

The Huthis did not say if Rowaishan was present in the building at the time of the attack, nor did they indicate if other senior figures were attending the funeral.

But Sanaa mayor Abdel Qader Hilal was among those killed, according to the rebels’ Almasirah television.

Riyadh’s key ally Washington warned it had launched an “immediate review” of support to the Arab coalition.

“We are deeply disturbed by reports of today’s air strike on a funeral hall in Yemen, which, if confirmed, would continue the troubling series of attacks striking Yemeni civilians,” White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.— AFP