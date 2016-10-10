Awg Tengah: Many businesses in China eyeing Sarawak

KUCHING: Investments worth billions of ringgit may flow into Sarawak soon following Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan’s recent working visits to China.

Closing the cultural exchange programme held in conjunction with MIETI Family Day here yesterday, the Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment said one investor was interested to start a steel manufacturing plant worth US$3 billion.

During the visits, he also witnessed the signing of an agreement between a Sarawak firm with China to develop the biomass industry in the state. That investment is valued at more than US$100 million.

Furthermore, a truck manufacturer had conveyed its interest to set up an assembly hub in Sarawak to cater for the domestic and Asean market.

“A lot of companies in China are interested to invest and cooperate with the state in industries such as oil and gas, food, and furniture.”

Apart from luring investors to the state, Awang Tengah said Fujian Province was interested to have a sisterhood pact with Sarawak.

“We support this move as they (Fujian Province) see huge potential here. If we are able to realise this, we would not only strengthen bilateral ties but encourage more business collaborations.”

He said the Chinese were also keen to mount direct flights from Xiamen to Sarawak using Xiaman Airlines.

“I have informed the cabinet, and we are very excited about it. There will be a follow-up on this. Currently, there are only direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Xiamen.”

Awang Tengah said Fujian’s capital is Fuzhou, and the people there regarded Sibu as “small Fuzhou”.

Also present at the cultural exchange programme was permanent secretary to the ministry Datu Liaw Soon Eng.